Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrates Christmas with Wife Lauren Before Prison Sentence

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is celebrating one last Christmas at home before going to prison.

On Tuesday, the Jersey Shore star, 36, shared a photo of himself and his new wife Lauren Pesce in front of a Christmas tree.

“Merry Christmas from The Situations & don’t forget to treat thyself,” said Sorrentino, who must surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on Jan. 15.

The sweet moment comes just over a month after Pesce and Sorrentino tied the knot in New Jersey on Nov. 1.

“We went out together for about four years, and then once Jersey Shore started we decided to take a break throughout seasons 1-6,” he told PEOPLE earlier this year. “Once [the show] was over, we eventually reconnected and have been together ever since, for over four years now.”

“She’s my best friend, my better half,” he added. “She makes me a better person. I’m so excited that she’s in my life.”

He proposed to her on Valentine’s Day this year, and the emotional engagement unfolded on Jersey Shore Family Vacation in June, with the MTV star getting down on one knee to deliver a heartfelt declaration that brought his costars to tears: “I fell in love with you because you loved me when I couldn’t even love myself.”

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce

Lauren Pesce/Instagram

Sorrentino and his brother Marc were initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012.

In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

Then in January, Sorrentino pled guilty to one count of tax evasion and was sentenced to eight months in prison on Oct. 5. (His brother Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return and was sentenced to two years in prison.)