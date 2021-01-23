Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Showcases His 5-Year Sobriety Medallion: 'It Is a Badge I Am Honored to Wear'

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is celebrating five years of being sober.

The Jersey Shore star's sobriety anniversary was in December, and he received a plaque to commemorate the achievement. On Friday, Sorrentino, who overcame an addiction to prescription painkillers, shared photos to Instagram of the plaque that contained his five-year medallion.

The glass award also included the date of Dec. 24, 2015 along with a quote, which reads: "The comeback is always greater than the setback."

"BDS has been through some situations in life, addiction being one of them," Sorrentino, 38, wrote. "I have grown a lot as an individual, overcome a lot of obstacles, and one of my proudest moments so far has been celebrating 5 years of continuous sobriety this past December."

He added, "Receiving my 5 year medallion made me feel like I won a gold medal, and it is a badge I am honored to wear!"

The milestone moment came the same month that the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star and his wife, Lauren, revealed the sex of their baby on the way — a boy.

"Gym Tan We're having a Baby Boy," Sorrentino wrote on Instagram at the time, referencing his go-to tagline from the MTV reality series, "Gym, tan, laundry."

In November, the couple revealed their big pregnancy news on social media, sharing photos of themselves and their beloved dog Mosey in their kitchen with "Baby Sorrentino May 2021" written in flour across their kitchen island.

"We have a Baby Situation 🤰," Sorrentino wrote on Twitter and Instagram, as his wife shared, "Our biggest blessing is on it's way 🤰🏼🙏🏼🎁."