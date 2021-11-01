Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrates 3rd Anniversary with Wife Lauren: 'Living a Fairytale'

"3 years in heaven with a beautiful baby boy," the Jersey Shore star wrote to celebrate his third anniversary with wife Lauren Sorrentino

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is celebrating three years of marriage with wife Lauren Sorrentino.

The Jersey Shore star, 39, marked the occasion with throwback photos from their wedding day and a sweet tribute to his wife. "Happy anniversary my Love ‼️ 3 years in heaven with a beautiful baby boy @itsbabysituation. We are truly living a fairytale. Love BDS," he wrote in the caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lauren, 36, also shared the photos, which included some of the couple dancing on a smoke-covered dance floor. "Three years of dancing on clouds! Happy Anniversary," she wrote. "I love you!

The couple spent their anniversary in the air, with Mike sharing photos of the two catching a private flight with their 5-month-old son Romeo Reign to join his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars to film season 5.

"Blessings hit different when you're a good person‼️ Happy anniversary honeys‼️ 3 amazing years with my soul mate, our first beautiful child Romeo, 6 years of sobriety and off to an all new #jsfamilyvacation adventure," Mike captioned photos from their travel.

"Meet the family," Mike captioned photos from the get-together. "I love getting all the babies & kids together!!!" Lauren wrote in the comments.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mike and Lauren tied the knot at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, N.J., in November 2018. They welcomed Romeo — their first child — in May.

The proud parents previously spoke to PEOPLE after their baby shower in April. "We had such an amazing time showering baby Sitch this weekend with our closest family and friends!" they said at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Mike and Lauren Sorrentino Talk Baby Situation, Jersey Shore and Falling in Love