Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Calls Police on His Brother During Surprise House Visit: Report

After his brother Frank "Maximo" Sorrentino dropped off gifts for his newborn son Romeo, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino called the police over the unannounced visit

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino had a brief family reunion this week that ended with a visit from the police.

The Jersey Shore star, 39, called law enforcement after his brother Frank "Maximo" Sorrentino showed up unannounced at Mike's New Jersey home. Frank was there to drop off gifts for Mike's 3 ½-month-old son Romeo Reign, according to TMZ.

The reality star claimed that Frank excessively rang the doorbell and peered into the windows before hanging the presents on the doorknob and turning to leave. Police arrived as Frank was leaving, telling him that he's not allowed to visit his brother unless he's invited, before letting him go.

Mike did not press charges against his brother, according to TMZ. Maximo reportedly told the outlet that he does not have any issues with his brother and is saddened that Mike called the police.

Holmdel Township Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Mike has previously filed harassment claims against Frank. In July, he reported his brother for erratic behavior and asked that Frank give him notice before making any visits to his house.

"It's unfortunate that he won't stay committed to get the help that he needs and until he does, he isn't welcome around my son, my wife or me," Mike tells PEOPLE in a statement. "I have taken the appropriate steps with local law enforcement. This is the second harassment call I have had to make in an effort to protect my family. Frank Sorrentino was put on notice from Holmdel Police Department that he is not to step foot on my property and if he does, he will be arrested."

A rep for Frank Sorrentino did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.