Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Posts First Photo at Home with Wife Lauren After Prison Release

“Big Daddy Sitch” is home!

On Thursday morning, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was released from the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, after completing an eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

In the afternoon, the Jersey Shore star shared his first post on Instagram as a free man: a photo of him, his wife Lauren and their dog Moses in their living room.

“Living my best life with my beautiful wife @lauren_sorrentino @themoseyworld,” he captioned the post.

Lauren posted the same photo. “The house don’t fall when the bones are good,” she wrote, quoting Maren Morris‘ “The Bones.”

“Welcome home honey,” she added.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday, the couple said, “We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!”

“We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours,” they added.

Sorrentino pled guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018. In October, he was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release. He was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he had already paid, plus a fine of $10,000.

A month after his sentencing, on Nov. 1, 2018, Sorrentino married Lauren, his college sweetheart. Speaking to PEOPLE Now in July, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast said their friend’s only concern in prison was his wife.

“The only thing that upsets him — it’s not about himself, it’s about Lauren,” said Vinny Guadagnino. “He just cares about her. He’s like, ‘I’m good,’ but he cares about her being alone. But she’s doing good and she holds him down in there. They talk every day, she visits him every week.”

Speaking to PEOPLE last year, Mike said Lauren — who helped him get sober after battling a prescription painkiller addiction — was definitely “the one.”

“We met each other when she was probably 19 and I was 22 years old,” he recalled. “We met in community college in math class. We went out together for about four years, and then once Jersey Shore started we decided to take a break throughout seasons 1-6. Once it was over, we eventually reconnected and have been together ever since, for over four years now.”

“She’s my best friend, my better half,” he added. “She makes me a better person. I’m so excited that she’s in my life.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.