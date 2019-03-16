Love Island Star Mike Thalassitis Dies at 26: Reports

Mike Thalassitis, a former contestant on the British reality dating show Love Island, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 26.

The BBC reported that Thalassitis’ death was confirmed by his management company, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to the Daily Mail, the former reality star was found dead on Friday in his hometown of Essex. His cause of death has yet to be released.

Prior to competing on Love Island in 2017, Thalassitis was a semi-professional soccer player in England, according to The Guardian. He also appeared on the British reality show Celebs Go Dating.

Following news of Thalassitis’ death, several British reality stars mourned his passing on social media.

Fellow Love Island season 3 alum Jonny Mitchell wrote on Instagram that he had been “heartbroken,” describing his late friend as always being “full of so much positivity and charisma.”

“I genuinely can’t believe what I’m seeing here,” he wrote alongside a picture of the two. ”My boy from the villa and one of my best mates from the show coming out. An absolute hero and a legend and someone I looked up to since I met him, always full of so much positivity and charisma.. One of the best people I’ve ever known taken from us far too soon, I’m heartbroken and can’t put into words how much I’m gonna miss you bro! My heart goes out to his family.. Rest in peace Magic Mike ❤️.”

Thalassitis’ death was also mourned by Love Island presenter Caroline Flack as well as several contestants from various seasons of the show.

“Mike… you were a total gentleman… I won’t forget that … it’s so so sad …you will be missed. RIP.” Flack wrote alongside a photo that showed the pair hanging out at a party.

I’m lost for words. My heart breaks for your family ❤️ RIP @MikeThalassitis — Rachel Fenton (@RachelFenton_) March 16, 2019

😢😢 I cant get my head round this RIP brother ❤️ mike thalassitis — ALEX BOWEN (@ab_bowen07) March 16, 2019

Referencing Thalassitis’ nickname “Muggy Mike” — which The Guardian reports he earned after partnering with fellow Love Island contestant Chris Hughes’ girlfriend — Hughes urged fans not to disrespect his friend’s memory.

“His name wasn’t Muggy Mike. Please stop brandishing that. His name was Mike Thalassitis, and every inch of my heart goes out to his family & friends. A good guy, taken far, far to soon,” he wrote on Twitter.

Stevenage FC, a soccer team Thalassitis played for during his career, shared their own tribute.

“Everybody at #StevenageFC is shocked & saddened to hear the tragic news about former player Michael Thalassitis,” the team wrote on their official Twitter page. “Our sincerest condolences go to his family & friends.”

According to the BBC, Thalassitis was previously in a relationship with The Only Way Is Essex star and country singer Megan McKenna.

The Daily Mail reported the pair were together for seven months before calling it quits last year.