Mike Sorrentino Will Marry Fiancée Before Going to Prison: 'He's Going to Make the Best of This'

Before he begins an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will marry his college sweetheart, his lawyer confirmed Friday.

Attorney Henry Klingeman told reporters that the Jersey Shore star and fiancée Lauren Pesce are planning a wedding for early November, adding, “No matter what happens, he won’t be designated to begin his sentence until sometime after that wedding.”

Sorrentino, 36, seemed calm after his sentencing in a Newark, New Jersey federal court, flashing a peace sign and slight smile for photographers as he left the hearing hand-in-hand with Pesce. But Klingman said his client should have received probation rather than prison time.

“We’re disappointed. We asked for a probation term, we had hoped for a probation term, we deserved a probation term,” he said. “The judge certainly had the authority to do what she did, she gave her reasons, the fact is it’s a sad day anytime anybody goes to prison, but in a situation like this, where Mike Sorrentino has righted his life and is contributing significantly to not only his own wellbeing but that of his greater community, that progress will be interrupted.”

He added: “Let’s hope that prison, which is an antisocial environment under the best of circumstances, doesn’t set him back. I’m sure he’s got the resiliency and the strength and the will and support of his friends and family so that he’s going to make the best of this. The good news is that after so many years of investigation and this case being prosecuted, he can see the light at the end of the tunnel and he can put this behind him. He’s got a new lease on life career-wise, he’s about to get married, and he’s an optimistic person, so it’s going be fine.”

Sorrentino will surrender himself into custody in the next 30-60 days, and Klingeman said he hopes MTV producers will “make arrangements to accommodate” the reality star as they continue to film Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Sorrentino and his brother Marc were initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

In January, Sorrentino pled guilty to one count of tax evasion. His brother Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return and was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday.

“He’s been preparing by sobering up and I think to him, dealing with his addiction, as he just said to me in the courtroom, was far more difficult than dealing with the prospect of a prison sentence,” Kingeman said of Sorrentino. “So as long as he sticks to his new principles and his new way of living, he’ll be fine. I think he’s totally prepared to do this.”

Sorrentino proposed to Pesce, his college sweetheart, on Valentine’s Day this year. They threw a wedding shower last weekend.

“She’s my best friend, my better half,” he previously told PEOPLE. “She makes me a better person. I’m so excited that she’s in my life.”