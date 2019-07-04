Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrates Birthday in Jail with Wishes from Wife and Castmates

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino may be in jail, but that hasn’t stopped his loved ones from sending him birthday wishes.

The Jersey Shore star received a plethora of messages on Instagram in honor of his 37th birthday on Thursday while he continues to serve the seventh of his eight-month tax evasion sentence at the New York correctional facility.

The sweet shout-outs came from a number of his closest pals, including his Jersey Shore castmates Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Angelina Pivarnick, as well as his wife Lauren Pesce Sorrentino.

“Happy Birthday to my sweet Husband! ♥️ I love you 🎂 send a firework up for Big Daddy Sitch today!💥” Lauren, 34, wrote alongside a photo of the pair, with her arm wrapped around Mike’s bicep.

The official account for Jersey Shore wished Mike a happy birthday with a video featuring almost all of his castmates (except Polizzi, Ronnie Magro, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley) reading messages from fans.

“Hey @mikethesituation, your fans have something they want to say to you on your special day! Happy birthday Big Daddy Sitch, we love you! ❤ #JSFamilyVacation” the account for the MTV reality show captioned the clip.

On Guadagnino’s story, the reality star posted a snap of the friends together posing as they flexed their biceps — a photo that was taken back in May when he visited Mike at the New York prison.

“HAPPY BDAY TO @mikethesituation! He’ll be home soon!!!! #freemyshawty !!!” Guadagnino, 31, wrote.

He also reposted the clip from the Jersey Shore account and wrote above it, “HAPPY BDAY @mikethesituation”

Polizzi, 31, shared a photo with Mike and joined in on the well-wishes.

“Happy birthday to Mike we miss you!” she wrote, also tagging his Instagram account and adding “#freesitch” at the end.

For his birthday message, DelVecchio, 38, posted a throwback photo of the pair wearing all-black ensembles with sunglasses.

“#Freebds,” he wrote, referencing Mike’s nickname of Big Daddy Sitch. “Happy Birthday To My Brother @mikethesituation.”

Though Pivarnick, 33, wasn’t on the show long (but has since made guest appearances on Jersey Shore Family Vacation), she still sent a birthday wish to Mike on his big day.

“Happy bday @mikethesituation,” she captioned a photo of herself with Mike, Guadagnino, and DelVecchio. “We miss u see u soon xox.”

Farley, Magro, and Deena Cortese, meanwhile, had not posted anything in honor of their friend’s birthday as of Thursday afternoon, though Cortese was featured in the Jersey Shore video.

Mike and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

Mike pled guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018, and his brother pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return.

In October 2018, Mike was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release, and Marc was sentenced to two years behind bars.

Mike was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he has already paid, plus a fine of $10,000.

The reality star reported to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, on Jan. 15.

Since then, his wife and Jersey Shore castmates have given fans updates about his health and wellbeing inside the facility.

Two days after reporting to prison, Lauren shared an update with fans via his Twitter account, revealing that her husband was “doing great” since beginning his sentence.

“We speak everyday & he’s doing great,” she tweeted. “He’s received thousands of letters, he won’t be able to respond to everyone but wanted to express his gratitude to each and every one of you.”

In April, Polizzi revealed that Mike was making the most of his time in prison and “having the time of his life.”

“It’s like he’s in a senior home,” she told E! News about the Federal Correctional Facility Otisville, which is located in the Catskills. “He’s playing Bingo, he’s helping people recover in jail.”

“We all talk to him through an email, so I talk to him like once a week,” she continued. “He’s in the gym a lot, so he’s probably gonna come out ripped. You know, he’s not gonna be BDS anymore — Big Daddy Sitch — he’s [probably] gonna have his six-pack again. But he’s doing … he’s doing good in there.”

A month later, Mike was also visited by his wife, DelVecchio and Guadagnino at the facility. The group shared photos of the reality star — the first of him to be released while in prison — showing that he appeared to be happy and healthy.

Quoting one of her husband’s favorite sayings, Lauren captioned the images: “Tough Times Don’t Last, Tough People Do 💪🏼 #FreeSitch”