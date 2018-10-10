Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is prohibited from opening any future bank accounts.

Last week, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release in his tax evasion case.

Now, a judgment is outlining details of what the Jersey Shore star’s eventual supervised release will require.

According to a judgment obtained by The Blast, Sorrentino, 36, “must provide the U.S. Probation Office with full disclosure of your financial records, including co-mingled income, expenses, assets and liabilities, to include yearly income tax returns.”

The judgment also states that Sorrentino, who is engaged to Lauren Pesce, cannot open a bank account with his bride-to-be.

“With the exception of the financial accounts reported and noted within the presentence report, you are prohibited from maintaining and/or opening any additional individual and/or joint checking, savings, or other financial accounts, for either personal or business purposes, without the knowledge and approval of the U.S. Probation Office,” the judgment reads. “You must cooperate with the U.S. Probation Officer in the investigation of your financial dealings and must provide truthful monthly statements of your income. You must cooperate in the signing of any authorization to release information forms permitting the U.S. Probation Office access to your financial records.”

Additionally, Sorrentino “must fully cooperate with the Internal Revenue Service by the filing all delinquent or amended returns within six months of the sentence date and timely file all future returns that come due during the period of supervision.”

“You must properly report all corrected taxable income and claim only allowable expenses on those returns. You must provide all appropriate documentation in support of said returns,” the judgment states. “Upon request, you must furnish the Internal Revenue Service with information pertaining to all assets and liabilities, and you must fully cooperate by paying all taxes, interest and penalties due, and otherwise comply with the tax laws of the United States.”

In addition to monitoring his financial information, the government is requiring that Sorrentino partake in mental health treatment.

“You must undergo treatment in a mental health program approved by the U.S. Probation Office until discharged by the Court. As necessary, said treatment may also encompass treatment for gambling, domestic violence and/or anger management, as approved by the U.S. Probation Office, until discharged by the Court,” the judgment reads.

