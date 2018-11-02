Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Leaves His Wedding Reception in a Track Suit

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino made a bold statement when he left his black-tie wedding — in a tracksuit!

The Jersey Shore star married his longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce on Thursday at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. For the nuptials, Sorrentino wore a black suit and a matching bowtie, and his bride wore a fitted white and lace gown with a veil.

After the couple partied the night away with their guests — including castmates Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi — the couple changed up their wedding looks before departing the reception.

Sorrentino, 36, opted for a red tracksuit, which his groomsmen also wore, as seen in PEOPLE’s exclusive photos. They were personalized with an S — for Sorrentino — on the left chest area — and their names on the back.

For her departing look, Pesce decided on a bejeweled, high-neck white gown.

During the reception, attendees were treated to Old World Cannoli and Valducci’s food trucks, as well as a surprise performance from Rob Base.

The newlyweds, who followed wedding tradition and cut their cake in front of guests, were seen singing Base and DJ EZ Rock’s popular 1988 hit “Joy & Pain” and later sang Pauly D’s “Beat dat beat” with the Jersey Shore cast.

Prior to tying the knot, Sorrentino posted a loving tribute to Pesce on Instagram.

“Today I marry my best friend , My College Sweetheart, My everything,” he captioned a kissing photo of the pair. “Together as a team we can accomplish anything. I am so grateful that you are by my side. I promise to be my best self everyday & make you proud to call yourself Mrs. Sorrentino. Love you with all my heart. Here’s to our big day.”

The nuptials come as the reality star prepares to begin his prison sentence on Jan. 15. Sorrentino and his brother Marc were initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

In January, Sorrentino pled guilty to one count of tax evasion and was sentenced to eight months in prison on Oct. 5. (His brother Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return and was sentenced to two years in prison.)

Of the Jan. 15 surrender date, a rep for Sorrentino told PEOPLE that the reality star is “grateful to continue work, celebrate the holidays and his three years sober milestone” before beginning his sentence.

“He looks forward to completing his sentence and coming home to Lauren, family and friends,” the rep added.

Sorrentino and Pesce met in math class in community college.

“We went out together for about four years, and then once Jersey Shore started we decided to take a break throughout seasons 1-6,” he told PEOPLE earlier this year. “Once [the show] was over, we eventually reconnected and have been together ever since, for over four years now.”

“She’s my best friend, my better half,” he added. “She makes me a better person. I’m so excited that she’s in my life.”