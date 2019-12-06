Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety: 'Living My Best Life'

Mike “the Situation” Sorrentino is marking a major milestone.

On Thursday, the Jersey Shore star, 37, shared an Instagram post revealing that he is officially four years sober after battling a prescription painkiller addiction.

“Celebrating 4 Years Clean & Sober 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩,” he captioned the photo, which showed him posing in a suit and included the location tag “Living My Best Life.”

Sorrentino’s family and Jersey Shore costars left supportive comments on his post, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who wrote, “So proud of you brother❤️🙏🏽.” His wife, Lauren, added: “You are an inspiration honey 👏🏼 so proud to call you my husband 🥰🙏🏼.”

Last week, the reality star opened up to PEOPLE about his sobriety journey and said his own decision to get sober came during his third stint in rehab.

“I was in a treatment center and I was really just sort of sick and tired,” he told PEOPLE. “I was desperate for results. I really wanted to be able to look in the mirror again and make myself proud, I wanted to make my mother proud.”

“So I just made a promise to myself for there to be no excuses, for me to do the best I can to absorb as much as I could in rehab and practice those principles in my everyday life, and for me to stay on the road to recovery no matter what,” Sorrentino, who is also partnering with Banyan Treatment Centers, continued. “Ever since then, I’ve continued being my best self, and now I’m living my best life and teaching others to do the same.”

Last week, the television personality also celebrated Thanksgiving with Lauren, sharing an Instagram photo that showed the couple smiling as they posed in front of a Christmas tree. The holiday came a little over two months after he completed an eight-month prison sentence in September for tax fraud.

“Happy Thanksgiving Situation,” a beaming Sorrentino captioned his photo.

Ahead of the gratitude-focused holiday, the recovery advocate told PEOPLE that he is most thankful for “my sobriety, my freedom, my wife, family, and friends.”

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel, but don’t forget that light is you,” he said of his sobriety. “The only person that can fix your life is the person in the mirror. In active recovery, there are no excuses. You never want to get off the road to recovery. It’s really about going one day at a time for the rest of your life.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.