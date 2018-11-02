See Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Super Romantic Wedding Photo with Wife Lauren Pesce

Mike Sorrentino and his new wife Lauren Pesce couldn’t be more in love.

Sorrentino, also known as “The Situation,” married Pesce in a lavish wedding ceremony Thursday at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

In a photo from the nuptials, Sorrentino wraps his arms around his new bride and kisses her head as she smiles softly.

Pesce stunned in a form-fitting white gown with lace overlay while the Jersey Shore star wore a black tuxedo.

Sorrentino and Pesce met in math class in community college.

“We went out together for about four years, and then once Jersey Shore started we decided to take a break throughout seasons 1-6,” he told PEOPLE earlier this year. “Once [the show] was over, we eventually reconnected and have been together ever since, for over four years now.”

“She’s my best friend, my better half,” he added. “She makes me a better person. I’m so excited that she’s in my life.”

He proposed to her on Valentine’s Day this year, and the emotional engagement unfolded on Jersey Shore Family Vacation in June, with the MTV star getting down on one knee to deliver a heartfelt declaration that brought his costars to tears: “I fell in love with you because you loved me when I couldn’t even love myself.”

“We’ve been through so much, and for us to finally get engaged, it’s really special,” he told viewers. “Because it wasn’t guaranteed. It’s been very stormy for a while. The odds were against me. People bet against me. But against all odds, she’s been there throughout the ups and downs, the good times and the bad times.”

“I’ve been wanting to get to this day for so long,” he admitted. “And right now, I’m feeling like all these bad times that I’ve been through, it’s all worth it for this moment right here. Lauren is the light at the end of my tunnel. Lauren is my everything, Lauren is my best friend, she is my soulmate, she is my better half. And knowing that I found that, I’m willing to face anything in life.”

Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce Mike Sorrentino/Instagram

The wedding comes two months before the reality star prepares to begin his prison sentence. Sorrentino, 36, and his brother Marc were initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

In January, Sorrentino pled guilty to one count of tax evasion and was sentenced to eight months in prison on Oct. 5. (His brother Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return and was sentenced to two years in prison.)

Of the Jan. 15 surrender date, a rep for Sorrentino told PEOPLE that the reality star is “grateful to continue work, celebrate the holidays and his three years sober milestone” before beginning his sentence.

“He looks forward to completing his sentence and coming home to Lauren, family and friends,” the rep added.