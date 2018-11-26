How Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrated Thanksgiving as He Prepares for Prison Sentence

Aurelie Corinthios
November 26, 2018 01:31 PM

As Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino prepares to begin an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion on Jan. 15, he’s surrounding himself with loved ones.

The Jersey Shore star celebrated Thanksgiving with his family and new wife, Lauren Pesce, sharing sweet photos from the festivities on Instagram.

“Happy Thanksgiving from The Sorrentinos,” he captioned a photo of him and Pesce standing in front of their Christmas tree.

RELATED: Jersey Shore Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Brother Marc Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

In another photo, the couple posed happily with the rest of the MTV star’s family. “A very Sorrentino Thanksgiving,” he wrote.

And of course, the dessert-lover had to show off all of the pies him and his family indulged in.

“Turn up it’s Thanksgiving,” he captioned a photo of himself smiling in front of the decadent display. “Treat thyself #feastmode.”

Pesce also posted a photo of the newylweds, who tied the knot on Nov. 1 in New Jersey.

“Happy Thanksgiving! First holiday as Husband & Wife,” she gushed. “Thankful for all our blessings this year, family, friends & fans! Love you all!”

A rep for Sorrentino previously told PEOPLE that the reality star is “grateful to continue work, celebrate the holidays and his three years sober milestone” before commencing his prison sentence in January.

“He looks forward to completing his sentence and coming home to Lauren, family and friends,” the rep said.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET)

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.