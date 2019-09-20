Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shows Off His Biceps After Prison Release

Clearly, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has been taking the “Gym” in GTL seriously.

On Friday, just over a week after he was released from prison after completing an eight-month sentence for tax evasion, the Jersey Shore star posted a photo of himself flexing his biceps on a New York City sidewalk. A film crew appears in the frame, seemingly indicating that Sorrentino was filming the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reboot when the photo was snapped.

“Welcome to the gun show,” he captioned the post, to which his wife Lauren responded with a couple of drooling emojis.

In the snap, Sorrentino wears a blue T-shirt that reads, “Living my best life.”

Sorrentino, 37, and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

Sorrentino pled guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018, and Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. In October 2018, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release, and Marc was sentenced to two years.

Sorrentino was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he had already paid, plus a fine of $10,000.

After his Sep. 12 release from the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, Sorrentino and his wife said to PEOPLE in a statement, “We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!”

“We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours,” they added.

