Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Posts Photo of Prison ID After Serving Sentence

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has put his prison sentence behind him — but he did bring one related item home.

On Thursday, the Jersey Shore star posted a photo of his ID card from his time as an inmate at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York.

“RELEASED September 12, 2019,” he captioned the photo, which features his name, photo, eye color, height and inmate number.

“Comeback SZN!” commented his wife Lauren.

RELATED: Inside the Prison Where Mike Sorrentino Served Time — Alongside Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen

Sorrentino, 37, and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

Sorrentino, who eventually pled guilty to one count of tax evasion, was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release. He reported to Otisville, a medium-security prison, on Jan. 15 and was released on Sep. 12.

Image zoom Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino/Instagram

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life,” he and Lauren said in a statement at the time. “Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!”

“We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours,” they added.

RELATED: Jersey Shore‘s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Is Embracing ‘Every Minute’ of Life After Prison

Since then, Sorrentino has been busy spending time with his wife, filming the upcoming season of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and showing off his impressive weight loss on social media.

He recently revealed that he lost 36 lbs. throughout the course of his prison sentence. Along with intermittent fasting, he said he worked out “two to three times a day,” and would exercise more on holidays to deal with the pain of being away from his family and friends.