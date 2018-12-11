Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Honeymoons with Wife Lauren Ahead of Prison Sentence

Before Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino begins an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion on Jan. 15, he’s enjoying some quality time with his wife Lauren Pesce.

On Monday, the Jersey Shore star shared a photo of himself and Pesce, who he wed on Nov. 1, enjoying their honeymoon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Hello Honeymooners,” he captioned the sweet selfie of the two smiling, with a scenic mountain range in the background.

Pesce also shared a shot of herself in the pool, soaking up the sun.

“In the desert,” she captioned the post.

Sorrentino, 36, and Pesce, 33, met in math class while in community college, and got engaged on Valentine’s Day this year.

They tied the knot last month in front of friends and family at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

“We went out together for about four years, and then once Jersey Shore started we decided to take a break throughout seasons 1 through 6,” the MTV star told PEOPLE earlier this year. “Once [the show] was over, we eventually reconnected and have been together ever since, for over four years now.”

“She’s my best friend, my better half,” he added. “She makes me a better person. I’m so excited that she’s in my life.”

RELATED: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Says He Once Tried to ‘Escape’ Wife Lauren During Detox Attempt

A rep for Sorrentino previously told PEOPLE that the reality star is “grateful to continue work, celebrate the holidays and his three years sober milestone” before commencing his prison sentence in January.

“He looks forward to completing his sentence and coming home to Lauren, family and friends,” the rep said.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET)