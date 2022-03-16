Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key and Debi Mazar also star in the upcoming sci-fi comedy, which premieres on Netflix on May 5

Mike Myers Takes on 8 New Characters as He Tries to Save the World in Netflix's The Pentaverate

Mike Myers fans are in for a treat!

On Wednesday, Netflix released the very first trailer for The Pentaverate, a television series "from the mind of Mike Myers."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the minute-long clip, series narrator Jeremy Irons explains the premise of the sci-fi comedy.

"In 1347, five learned men realized that the Black Plague was caused by fleas on rats," Irons says. "However, the church believed the plague to be God's punishment, labeling these five men heretics. So they formed a benevolent secret society known as the Pentaverate."

Ken Scarborough, an unlikely Canadian journalist played by Myers, soon finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth about the society, win his job back, and possibly save the world in the process.

The Pentaverate Credit: Netflix

Scarborough is one of eight characters that Myers, 58, will be portraying in the new series.

The Austin Powers star will also play Anthony Lansdowne, a conspiracy theorist on a mission to expose the society, Rex Smith, a far-right radio host and conspiracy theorist, and Lord Lordington, the Pentaverate's oldest and highest-ranking member.

Other characters that Myers will be taking on include Bruce Baldwin, a former media mogul, Mishu Ivanov, an ex-Russian oligarch, Shep Gordon, a former Rock-N-Roll manager, and Jason Eccleston, a tech genius who invented the Pentaverate's supercomputer.

The Pentaverate Credit: Netflix

Even though Myers will be playing several roles, the rest of the cast is also star-studded.

Ken Jeong will be playing Skip Cho, a casino mogul with extensive knowledge in the chaos theory of weather patterns while Keegan-Michael Key will take on the role of Dr. Hobart Clark, a nuclear physicist recruited into the Pentaverate to help solve climate change.

Debi Mazar will also be part of the show, playing Patty Davis, the executive assistant to the Pentaverate who is considered the brains behind the operation.

Other stars in the upcoming series include Richard McCabe, Lydia West, and Jennifer Saunders, who will be playing two characters.

The Pentaverate Credit: Zoe Midford/Netflix

The sci-fi comedy, which consists of six, 30-minute episodes, was created by Myers.

He also served as an executive producer alongside the show's director, Tim Kirkby. Other executive producers include John Lyons, Tony Hernandez and Lily Burns for Jax Media, and Jason Weinberg.