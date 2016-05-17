Mike & Molly Stars Bid Emotional Farewell: 'We Will Live On'

The Mike & Molly cast is saying goodbye after six seasons.

The CBS comedy’s series finale aired Monday, and the stars are thanking their fans for support.

“THANK YOU FANS!! WE WILL LIVE ON IN RE RUNS BECAUSE OF YOU!!” tweeted Billy Gardell, who starred as Mike opposite onscreen wife Melissa McCarthy (Molly).

Season finale of MIKE&MOLLY thnght! THANK YOU FANS!! WE WILL LIVE ON IN RE RUNS BECAUSE OF YOU!!❤️❤️🙏😘 — Billy Gardell (@BillyGardell) May 16, 2016

Nyambi Nyamb (Samuel) i posted a sweet cast photo, captioining it, “Family portrait,” and adding, “Thank you for the years!”

Reno Wilson (Officer Carl) shared a photo from the final day of night of shooting.

From our final night of taping directed by Jimmy Burrows, the way we started. Thank you ev… https://t.co/BIO6QN2ZWp pic.twitter.com/RppdCk4chy — Reno Wilson (@RenoWilson) May 17, 2016

News that the series was canceled broke in December, with McCarthy tweeting that she was “shocked and heartbroken” that the show was ending.