The Bachelorette's Mike Johnson Confirms He Went on a Date with Demi Lovato — and Raves About Her!

Things between Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson appear to be heating up!

A few days after a source told PEOPLE that the singer, 27, and the former Bachelorette contestant, 31, were “getting to know each other,” Johnson confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the duo recently went on their first date in Los Angeles.

Though Johnson didn’t divulge too many details about their time together, he wasn’t shy to rave about Lovato.

“Demi Lovato and I went on a date,” he told the outlet on Wednesday. “The woman is quite astounding and amazing. And that’s all I’ll say on that.”

The date was a long time coming, especially considering how vocal Lovato initially was about her interest in Johnson during his time on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette.

The “Confident” singer made no secret of the fact that the San Antonio, Texas-based portfolio manager was her favorite contestant on The Bachelorette this year, gushing on her Instagram Stories at one point, “Mike I accept your rose.”

In another exchange, after Johnson tweeted wondering where his “future wife” was, Lovato wrote, “I’M RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO.”

In August, Johnson told PeopleTV’s Reality Check that the pair had “not connected” yet, but that he’d be interested in meeting up.

“We have not connected and we have not exchanged any freaky texts at all,” he said with a smile. “No to both.”

“She would definitely be cool to reach out to, but neither one of us have reached out to each other,” he said. “I think she’s sexy, she’s got a nice little booty on her and she has a good voice.”

Things then heated up earlier this month when Johnson commented on her unedited bikini picture, making his attraction toward Lovato rather clear.

After the singer shared the swimsuit photo alongside an empowering caption about appreciating one’s body, imperfections and all, Johnson commented, “Look at me like that again … Love yaself.”

In response, Lovato sent a flirty kissy and tongue-sticking-out emoji, prompting excitement from fans in the comments.

Fans were sent into overdrive again when Johnson commented on a recent post from fellow Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, jokingly saying, “So if we do this dbl date, your shirt stays on.”

Since Cameron is dating Gigi Hadid, fans speculated that Johnson and Cameron’s joint outing would be with Lovato and the supermodel.

“I think he’s talking about a double date with him and Demi Lovato,” wrote one, while hundreds of others tagged Lovato in their response.

Most recently, a source confirmed to PEOPLE over the weekend that Lovato and Johnson were “having fun and getting to know each other.”

The source added, “They’ve been talking privately for a bit and hanging out.”