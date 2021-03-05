Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"The best overall person doesn't always have to be a Caucasian individual," the reality star told PEOPLE

Mike Johnson Believes Bachelor Franchise 'Would Not Be in This Position' If They Named a Black Lead Sooner

Mike Johnson wants to give Bachelor Matt James some advice before the season 25 finale: touch up that beard.

"I think we need to help him out with some of his stubble," Johnson, 33, told PEOPLE while promoting the Schick Hydro Stubble Eraser razor, which shaves up to seven days of stubble with less tugging and pulling. "I think I'm going to have to send him one of my razors because his little grizzly bear beard that he is growing — I mean, come on."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between.

James, 29, sported a thick beard that caused some of his former contestants to compare him to NBA James star James Harden during Monday's Women Tell All episode. "The boy looks great no matter what," Johnson added of James. "It's just a big change."

Image zoom Matt James; James Harden | Credit: Getty Images (2)

"He's phenomenal," Bachelorette alum Johnson said of Acho, 30. "I think that he speaks with so much compassion and like my stubble razor, he's comfortable to talk to. And quite honestly, he's going to be amazing."

With Kirkconnell, 24, in James' final three, Johnson feels "this season has drifted so far away from what the intention of the show is supposed to be about, which is love."

"I feel that love conquers all and we will see what takes place," the Talking It Out podcast host continued. "The franchise does have a privilege and with that privilege comes a platform. And they need to use that platform and that privilege for the good and to the betterment of all people."

Image zoom Mike Johnson | Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Though Johnson hadn't yet gotten a chance to watch Harrison's Good Morning America interview that aired on Thursday, in which the longtime host apologized and announced his plans to return to The Bachelor, the Making the Love You Want author appreciated the action. "I'm extremely happy that Chris has resurfaced and he's gone on Good Morning America," Johnson said.

With fans and members of Bachelor Nation alike divided over whether they want to see Harrison, 49, return, Johnson wants viewers to remember, "Chris isn't going to be the host forever," he said. "If the show goes on for 100 years, there's going to come a time and point where Chris is no longer the host. Some people are just going to have to come to terms with the fact that he will not be the host for life."

Still, "I think he's had an absolutely phenomenal run," he added. "I've said it before: He's [the] G.O.A.T. host."

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Harrison Speaks Out amid Racism Controversy, Says He Plans to Return to Bachelor Franchise

As this season of The Bachelor winds down, viewers have begun to speculate about who will be next season's Bachelorette. While former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsey thinks the show should "take a beat" before diving into another season, Johnson would like to see a diverse candidate in the lead role next time around.

"I'd absolutely love to see and to be represented with diversity, with Black individuals, with Native American individuals, with Asian individuals, with Indian individuals, with more than one sized individuals, with more different classes," he said. "I just want the best overall person and the best overall person doesn't always have to be a Caucasian individual."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Fans rallied for Johnson to be the Bachelor after Hannah Brown sent him home on season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019. Had ABC chosen him, Johnson would've been the show's first Black Bachelor, a move the Air Force vet thinks would've positively changed the trajectory of the franchise.

"Unequivocally, no. We would not be in this position right now," Johnson said.

Today, Johnson is still single and navigating the virtual dating scene. "One of my favorite virtual dates was to ride on a bike and have a picnic set up in my backpack and ride out before sunset. And we FaceTime each other and as the sun's coming down, we have a glass of wine," the reality star said. "I've become more creative [about dating]."

Catch People (the TV show!) Monday through Friday. Check your local listings for exact times or stream the show every day at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT at People.com and PeopleTV.com.

Although he didn't find love on The Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise, Johnson called the experience "such a positive aspect" of his life. Johnson even met his roommate, Connor Saeli, through the show — a far different dynamic than fans have seen between some of the women arguing on James' season.

Image zoom Credit: courtesy Mike Johnson

"On our season with living with all the guys, to me it was just about understanding, and understanding that your way is not always the right way," Johnson said. "And so that was a huge thing for me to learn and for me to understand."