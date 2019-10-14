Mike Johnson Asks Keke Palmer Out on a Date After Romance with Demi Lovato

Image zoom Keke Palmer, Mike Johnson Strahan Sara and Keke

Mike Johnson is moving on from Demi Lovato and has his eyes set on another celebrity: Keke Palmer.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the budding romance between the Bachelorette alum and the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer — Johnson previously said that they had gone on multiple dates — is “done.”

The pair struck up a relationship after he appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette and went on “more than one” date after flirting online.

But it seems as though Johnson is ready to jump right back into the dating pool. On Monday, Johnson, 31, stopped by the Strahan Sara and Keke portion of Good Morning America and wasted no time in making his interest in the Hustlers actress known.

“I made a mistake, I don’t like dating in public,” Johnson told the co-hosts. The reality star then turned to Palmer, 26, and asked, “But, if I were to ask you, if we could go on a date…?”

Palmer’s eyes opened wide in surprise as her co-hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines turned their faces away, trying to hold back their laughter. “What’s the next question?” she asked them.

“Michael, you’ve got the next question!” she said.

“What’s that? I didn’t hear nothing. He lost me when he asked you out for a date,” Strahan, 47, said. “What did you say? Yes or no?”

Palmer avoided the question, and Strahan ended up giving Johnson a warning: “Mike, I’m going to tell you something, right. Demi is my girl, I love this one here, too. Now, you mess up, I’m coming for you.”

“You guys are embarrassing me,” Palmer said. Haines then chimed in, saying, “We approve, Keke.”

As the audience cheered, Palmer declared she wouldn’t be answering the question because she was on the job.

“Ladies, I’m at work. I’m at work, guys. Go ahead,” she said, gesturing to Strahan to ask the next question. “I’m at work.”

To that, Strahan joked to Johnson, “Okay, at the commercial break, you’ll get her number.”

As he hinted on Monday, Johnson has previously expressed his dislike for dating in the spotlight.

“I am very private with my relationships, like, straight up,” he told fellow Bachelor Nation alums Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins on their Almost Famous podcast in September.

“I personally don’t care to talk about, you know, what I do behind closed doors. I’m a gentleman, I’m not going to kiss and tell,” he said.

Nonetheless, Johnson did kiss and tell a little bit: “she kisses really well,” he told Higgins and Iaconetti elsewhere in the podcast.

Johnson seemed to anticipate a media storm if he and Lovato were to end their exploratory relationship: “What scares me about [dating publicly] is that if Demi and I were not to become boyfriend/girlfriend, right, how would people perceive that? Which honestly, I shouldn’t give two s—s about it, right? No disrespect to people that, you know, follow us. But it scares me for that reason.”