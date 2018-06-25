Bachelor Creator Mike Fleiss Is 'Horrified' That 'Abusive A—holes' Are on His Reality Series

Mike Fleiss is speaking out after two contestants on his reality series made headlines for their alleged sexual misconduct.

Fleiss, who created The Bachelor franchise and ABC’s latest show The Proposal, tweeted Sunday morning that he is “horrified” about the accusations surfaced about two of the men on his shows.

“For the record, I am horrified that any of these abusive a–holes are on our shows,” said Fleiss.

He added, “We are working very hard to find ways to do better.”

Mike Fleiss Brian To/FilmMagic

Last week, ABC canceled its second-ever episode of The Proposal after serious allegations were leveled against one of its participants. Show contestant Michael J. Friday was accused by a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, woman named Erica Denae Meshke of facilitating her sexual assault in early November.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, ABC and Warner Horizon Productions said they take the allegations against Friday “very seriously.”

Michael Friday Byron Cohen/ABC

“An allegation has been made against a contestant on next week’s episode of The Proposal. While the accusation was not related to the contestant’s appearance on the program, we take it very seriously,” the statement read.

“ABC and the producers of The Proposal are pulling the episode while this matter is under review,” it continued, adding that Friday had been eliminated in the first round of the show.

Meshke wrote about her alleged experience in a public Facebook post on Thursday. Initially, she did not name Friday but shared a photo of male contestants from the show and wrote that one of them “was directly responsible for my date rape.”

She then shared a screenshot of Friday’s Instagram account in the comments section, identifing him as the man she was writing about.

Friday did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. On hearing of the allegations, ABC immediately pulled the pre-recorded episode of The Proposal in which Friday appeared.

Lincoln Adim Craig Sjodin/ABC

The cancellation came the same week after it was revealed Bachelorette suitor Lincoln Adim was convicted of indecent assault and battery for groping a woman on a cruise. The guilty verdict came on May 21, just days before the season premiered.

Adim also allegedly did not disclose the charges to Warner Bros, the studio which produces the ABC reality show, at the time of his casting.

“No one on The Bachelorette production had any knowledge about the incident or charges when Lincoln Adim was cast, and he himself denied ever having engaged in or having been charged with any sexual misconduct,” the studio said in a statement.