Wendy Williams was introduced to the general contractor during a "Date Wendy" segment on her talk show last month

Mike Esterman Says He'd Be Open to a Second Date with Wendy Williams: It Was 'a Great Time'

Wendy Williams knows how to make a lasting impression.

After going on a date with the talk show host last week, Mike Esterman opened up about his time with Williams.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's all new territory," Esterman said on Access Daily. "Getting to know her, she's very interesting. She showed me her place, on a very professional level. I'm nothing but a gentlemen — there was no sex. It was such a great time."

Williams, 56, was introduced to the general contractor during a "Date Wendy" segment on her talk show last month. And Esterman, who purposely split their date into two days to maximize their time together, said he felt a definite "spark" with Williams — and would be open to seeing her again.

"I want to go back to New York, I'd love to get to know her more," he said. "I want to do that. She's just funny."

"I gave her a nice gentleman kiss at the end of the night," he added.

Image zoom Credit: TheImageDirect

As for Williams, she also couldn't deny the chemistry between the two.

"I really, really like Mike," she recently said on The Wendy Williams Show. "We are going to see each other very soon."

Last week, Williams shared a photo of herself cozying up to Esterman during their date.

"Mike & I are having fun!! I'm glad he's a REAL gentleman," she captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up forPEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Williams chose Esterman out of a group of three finalists who vied for her affection on the Feb. 26 episode of her talk show. She said she ultimately went with him because the two are "age appropriate, and he's got jokes."