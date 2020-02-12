Mighty Ducks TV Series Starring Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham Coming to Disney+

The Ducks are making a comeback!

Disney+ has officially announced a TV series based on the 1990s film trilogy The Mighty Ducks, with Gilmore Girls and Parenthood alumna Lauren Graham in the lead role as Alex, while Brady Noon (Broadwalk Empire) will portray her son Evan.

The 10-episode original series begins production this month in Vancouver and will premiere later this year.

The show’s logline reads, “In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.”

Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa are co-creators and will serve as showrunners. James Griffiths and Michael Spiller will serve as executive producers, with Griffiths directing, while Graham is a co-executive producer.

Image zoom Lauren Graham Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Image zoom Everett

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of a TV series based on the popular movies in January 2018. The outlet, citing sources, said that ABC Signature Studios was in early development for a series, but that a network had not been decided.

The Mighty Ducks spawned three movies throughout the 1990s and starred Emilio Estevez, Joss Ackland, Lane Smith, Josef Sommer, Joshua Jackson and Elden Henson.

Disney+, which launched in November at $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, will be “reimagining” other classic films like Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Cheaper by the Dozen, Disney’s president Bob Iger said in August.

Disney’s massive library includes everything from Marvel blockbusters like Black Panther, to classics like the Star Wars franchise, to beloved TV series like The Simpsons.

In addition, Disney+ will also see the launch of several brand-new series, including WandaVision starring Avengers stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

The streaming service is also rebooting Lizzie McGuire with Hilary Duff returning as the titular character, and a sequel to the beloved film Hocus Pocus is in the works.