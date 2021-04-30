Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Sway Bhatia Says Costar Emilio Estevez 'Doesn't Act Like a Celebrity'

"He always gives us lots of advice on set," Sway Bhatia tells PEOPLE of Emilio Estevez

"Emilio was like a set god to us," Sway Bhatia, who plays teammate Sofi, tells PEOPLE. "He was a great leader."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 13-year-old also calls Estevez, 58, "very welcoming and super sweet."

"And he always gives us lots of advice on set, how to involve the whole hockey thing into the acting deal," she continues. "He's very supportive of the kids and he really doesn't act like a celebrity at all. Getting to work with somebody who's that big of a legend, everybody on the cast is super honored."

The New Yorker considered herself a fan of Estevez's Mighty Ducks character even before filming started. "I'm super in love with Gordon Bombay," Bhatia says.

RELATED VIDEO: Yvette Nicole Brown Says She Was 'Not Ready' When John Stamos Smiled at Her Filming Big Shot

The cast also received hockey training from NHL stars. As a figure skater, Bhatia took to the sport pretty quickly.

"I knew a little how to maneuver on the ice," admits the teen, who's also appeared in Succession. "It was a little different learning hockey though. It took me about two hours to get used to it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Swayam Bhatia Credit: Liane Hentscher/ Disney

Bhatia says she "never felt nervous" about taking on the beloved '90s movie franchise. Rather, "I think most of it was just super honored," she says. "The whole experience of filming with a cast like that and having so much support from the kids and everybody at Disney+ is so sweet. It's crazy to think that now I'm part of a Disney+ family."

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers paused filming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop the cast from bonding. "There was so much FaceTiming in that big break," Bhatia says. "We kind of learned more about each other during that quarantine break. I think that we are, off set, family."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.