CNN and MSNBC Legal Analyst Midwin Charles Dies at 47: 'We Will Miss Her for a Lifetime'

Midwin Charles, a prominent defense attorney and legal analyst for several cable networks including CNN and MSNBC, died on Tuesday. She was 47.

Charles' family announced her death in a statement posted to her Twitter account Tuesday night. A cause of death was not given.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart and the deepest sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Midwin Charles," the family said. "She was known to many as a legal commentator on television, but to us she was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin."

"Our lives are forever changed and we will miss her for a lifetime," the statement added. "The family thanks you in advance for your love and prayers. Please allow the family time to grieve."

Following news of Charles' death, many of her colleagues and friends paid tribute to her on social media while expressing grief and shock over the tragic loss.

"Midwin dear heart, you were a brilliant spirit and beautiful soul," MSNBC's Joy Reid wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of the pair. "You were such a blessing. I'm just stunned, and have been since I learned of this today. Blessings to your mom and family. To all, please live every moment like it's your last, and OVER-appreciate your friends."

"I'm saddened to learn of the death of Midwin Charles. My heart goes out to those mourning her here and to her family. From what people are sharing, her life was a light that brightened the way for others. Well-lived," wrote Bernice King.

The View's Sunny Hostin said, "Midwin was my friend. We worked together on In Session/Court TV. She was a brilliant beautiful legal mind. I will miss her and am praying for her family and especially for her mother whom she adored and spoke of so often. Rest my dear friend."

"This one hit really hard today. Rest in Power Sis @MidwinCharles," White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

According to her bio, Charles earned her bachelor's degree from Syracuse University and her law degree from the American University, Washington College of Law. Her lengthy resume includes founding the law firm Midwin Charles & Associates LLC, contriubting at Essence Magazine and serving on the board at Women in Entertainment Empowerment Network (WEEN). She was also a member of the Dean's Diversity Council for American University's Washington College of Law lectured at Syracuse and was a writer for HuffPost.