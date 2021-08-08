Bachelorette Creator Mike Fleiss Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Michelle Young's Upcoming Season

"On location with #TheBachelorette," the 57-year-old founder of the Bachelor franchise shared Saturday on Twitter ahead of Katie Thurston's finale

Will you accept this sneak peek?

Fans of The Bachelorette are getting a first look at Michelle Young's upcoming season, courtesy of Mike Fleiss himself.

On Saturday, the 57-year-old Bachelor creator tweeted a photo of the 28-year-old lead posing on the set of ABC's hit reality series. In the image, the season 18 star wears some fashionable black-and-white athleisure while sitting on bleachers next to some basketballs inside a gym.

"On location with our #TheBachelorette," Fleiss captioned the smiling shot of Young.

On Monday, PEOPLE confirmed Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will return as co-hosts for Young's season of The Bachelorette, which premieres Tuesday, Oct. 19. The duo began hosting the series in March ahead of Chris Harrison's controversial exit from the show.

Young previously vied for Matt James' heart on season 25 of The Bachelor, where she placed second. During the season's After the Final Rose special in March, Young said that she's "ready" for another shot at falling in love.

"I am ready. I really do think this process works," she said. "When you get to set down all the outside distractions and really dive in, I think you can learn a lot about somebody. I'm just excited. I'm ready to get started."

Katie Thurston, who also competed on season 25, is currently wrapping up her own stint as The Bachelorette. In June, the 30-year-old television personality offered some advice for her friend ahead of her adventure.

"I've spoken to [Young] as much as I can because I know it's any day now they're gonna take her phone away," Thurston said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the filming of her Men Tell All special.

"I think the biggest advice I've given her is to just be open. Don't close yourself off too early. I think guys can surprise you ... weeks later when you don't expect it."

Back in March, ABC announced the back-to-back Bachelorettes during the After the Final Rose special for James' season.