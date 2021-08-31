Michelle Young Stuns in New Bachelorette Promo for Upcoming Season 18: 'I'm Ready'

Michelle Young is ready to find love!

ABC is teasing Young's upcoming Bachelorette season with an all-new promo, which will air during Tuesday's Bachelor in Paradise episode.

Set to "Bounce Back" by Little Mix, the 28-year-old lead stuns in a white, lacey gown featuring a high slit, which was made by designer Stanley Hudson.

As Young walks into a room filled with exquisite floral installations, created by L.A.-based florist Bloom and Plume, she grabs onto a red rose.

Walking into another room, she catches and dribbles a basketball before successfully shooting it into a basket. Young, who is a school teacher from Minnesota, then enters a classroom and picks up an apple.

Making her way down a floral-adorned staircase, Young shares her hope for her Bachelorette journey.

"I'm looking for someone who's going to change the world with me," she says. "I'm ready."

Young previously competed on Matt James' Bachelor season, which aired earlier this year. She ended the season as the runner-up to James' now-girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell.

During The Bachelor's After the Final Rose special in March, Katie Thurston and Young were announced as the Bachelorettes for seasons 17 and 18, respectively.

Following Thurston's run, the 30-year-old shared the advice she gave Young before becoming the Bachelorette.

Michelle Young; Katie Thurston Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

"I've spoken to her as much as I can because I know it's any day now they're gonna take her phone away," Thurston, who is engaged to Blake Moynes, told Entertainment Tonight in July.

"I think the biggest advice I've given her is to just be open. Don't close yourself off too early," she continued. "I think guys can surprise you ... weeks later when you don't expect it."