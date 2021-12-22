Michelle Young Shares 'Dear SoulNayte' Poem to Fiancé Nayte Olukoya: I 'Landed One of a Kind' 

Michelle Young has found her "soulNayte."

The Bachelorette posted a sweet tribute to her now-fiancé Nayte Olukoya on Instagram Tuesday night, just hours after they made their debut as an engaged couple following the season finale of The Bachelorette.

In a poem written to Olukoya (or soulNayte, as Young addressed him), she shared the qualities she loves most about her partner. The sweet note also reflected on their Bachelorette journey and life offscreen together.

"Stepping into the role as The Bachelorette I was optimistic with what I would find. I hoped for a best friend, a life long [sic] partner, but I truly landed one of a kind," the letter began.

Young's poem went on to credit Olukoya with challenging her, supporting her and embracing her for who she is. She then appeared to address concerns (including from her mom) that Nayte may not be 100 percent ready for marriage.

"The way you've pushed yourself to be vulnerable, even if it wasn't for others around us to see. I've learned our love story doesn't need to be perceived as perfect, As long as it's perfect for you and me."

The Bachelorette star ended the poem by giving thanks to Olukoya for showing up as her partner.

"SoulNayte thank you for answering, and although we have no idea what's in life's plan, I feel incredibly at peace knowing I'll have you by my side, Thank you for being that man," she concluded.

The letter was signed. "Love, Your FIANCÉ Michelle."

NAYTE, MICHELLE YOUNG Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Young and Olukoya announced their engagement on The Bachelorette finale Tuesday night. They stepped out for the first time as a couple on the After the Final Rose special hosted by Kaitlyn Bristowe. In the sit-down interview, they revealed their love continues to grow daily, and shared plans to move in together soon.

"We're not waiting. There's no reason to wait with Michelle. Let's do this," he said, and added the move will happen "very soon." In response, the Bachelor franchise gifted the couple with a down payment for a home together.

Young opened up about her decision to give Olukoya her final rose, speaking specifically to his ability to push himself to be vulnerable.

"Behind the scenes, he really was challenging himself. And that's the thing, is that love doesn't always have to be like this perfect, intense, magical story that goes through like from start to end with no speed bumps," she said.