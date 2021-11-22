Michelle Young Says She Made the 'Right Decision' on The Bachelorette: I'm 'Very Happy'

Michelle Young is feeling good about the choices she made on The Bachelorette.

The school teacher's season of the dating series is currently airing on ABC, so while she can't reveal her final pick just yet, she recently teased that she's "very happy with the experience" of being on the show.

"I feel like I make the right decision in the end — it takes me a minute," Young, 28, told PeopleTV's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein on the American Music Awards red carpet Sunday.

Ahead of Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette, there are eight remaining suitors left for Young — Martin, Rick, Olu, Brandon, Rodney, Joe, Clayton and Nayte. They have been filming in Young's home state of Minnesota, which she said helps show "different sides" of her.

"We're back in Minnesota, we're in my stomping grounds, so I feel like this is where you really start to see different sides of me," she said. "But then you also start to really like get into these guys who are still left."

"Hopefully, the drama's gone and now you're really trying to truly get to know these guys and who they are," Young added.

When asked about any "deal breakers" she has when it comes to the men, Young cited honesty as the most important attribute.

"You have to be honest, you have to not get caught up in the drama. I don't like drama. I stay away from it," she said. "It seems kind of funny that I'd be on a reality TV show because I don't like drama, but what I will tell you, when you throw yourself into that position, you're going to have drama and I get to see how they handle themselves so you learn really quickly."

Before her season began airing, Young opened up to PEOPLE about how she wanted to approach her time as the Bachelorette lead.

"One thing that I promised myself walking into [it] is that I'm going to stay true to who I am and I'm going to listen to my gut," she told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) correspondent Sandra Vergara at the "Brunch with The Bachelorette" event in October. "I stayed true to who I was. And when I handed out date roses it's because that's how I was feeling in that moment. And I can't change that."

Young noted at the time that she's accustomed to being in a position where "everybody's watching," but that "this situation" is "so different."

"It's so abnormal because you are showcasing a relationship and multiple relationships on national television," she said. "But what I can say is that there is a world where you can handle yourself, where you can be a teacher, but then you can also have a life and you can live your life. And, you know, teaching's one part of me and it's a very big passionate part of me, but what makes me a good teacher was staying balanced on the other side of that."