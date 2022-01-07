Michelle Young Says She 'Hit the Jackpot' with Fiancé Nayte Olukoya: 'Feels Pretty Good'

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya got engaged on the season 18 finale of The Bachelorette

Michelle Young is feeling lucky in love!

The former Bachelorette star, 28, shared a series of photos and videos of her with fiancé Nayte Olukoya on Instagram Thursday. In addition to some smiling selfies, the post included videos of Olukoya kissing Young on the cheek, applying a face mask to her skin and painting her toenails.

"Strutting into 2022 after hitting the jackpot feels pretty good 🥰" she captioned the post.

Olukoya, 27, shared his own loving Instagram post that same day, mostly featuring photos that he snapped of his bride-to-be.

"Michelle is still trying her best to get used to her new personal paparazzi (who works overtime). 📸" he sweetly wrote beside the images.

The couple got engaged on the Dec. 21 finale of Young's Bachelorette season.

"I fall more in love every day," Young told PEOPLE after the episode aired. "I was fortunate enough to grow up in a family with a healthy marriage and I thought, 'I'm not going to give up until I have that.' He's my person. And I didn't know I could love at this level."

"It's so natural for us to be together. I've never felt the way I feel before," Olukoya added. "I'm all in!"

The duo also revealed at the time that they are ready to take the next step in their relationship and tie the knot.

"The planning is picking up speed," said Young. "No shade to anybody who wants a long engagement, but that's not us. We're like, 'Cool, you're my person, I'm your person.' We're ready!"

Olukoya, who is moving to Minnesota for his fiancée, noted that his mom is hoping for a wedding in Scotland, and it could be as soon as this summer.