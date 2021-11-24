The reality star opened up about life as a 5th grade teacher and The Bachelorette during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Michelle Young Says Her 5th Grade Students 'Still Haven't Grasped the Concept' of The Bachelorette

Being a 5th grade teacher and the Bachelorette can be quite the balancing act for Michelle Young.

The educator-turned-reality star opened up about her dual life, which still has her hopping between her Minnesota classroom and Los Angeles, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live following Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette.

"Honestly, I haven't either because I was just grading papers before this," she confessed.

michelle young Credit: jimmy kimmel live/ youtube

"In elementary school, you run into one of your kids at the grocery store and they're like, 'What are you doing here?' And I'm like, 'Shopping for groceries! What do you mean?' It's like believe it or not, we do have to eat!"

Kimmel, 54, chimed in, "And then, to see your teacher in the fantasy suite like, 'What are you doing there?' "

"I need a man in my life who can help me grade papers and lesson plan, so maybe that's a really good run through with that!" Young quipped.

"None of these guys are going to help you with that," the host joked.

michelle young Credit: jimmy kimmel live/ youtube

Despite being a reality star, Young says she has received endless support as she works to balance her life as an elementary school teacher and a reality television star.

"Honestly, I feel like at the beginning, just in the school year, I was very clear with [separating] academics and [my] personal life. My classroom, my kids, everybody — families [and] coworkers — have been super supportive and respectful of that."

As for the fantasy suite, she says, "Two things I try not to think of is which students are potentially watching those episodes and my dad and thinking about that."

michelle young Credit: jimmy kimmel live/ youtube

Michelle says her father Ephraim Youg has always had a hard time keeping his eyes open when watching The Bachelorette.

"Even before I came on the show, he really fell asleep the entire show and for whatever reason woke up for the rose ceremonies. And so, I'm trying to encourage him to still do that," she told Kimmel with a smile. "That's the only part you need to see!"

Michelle Young attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

At the end of the segment, Kimmel told Young that his wife Molly McNearney has predicted that the reality star will choose Nayte Olukoya, whom she gave the first impression rose on the first night of filming, before delivering one last punchline.

"A lot of first-impression rose[s] turn out to be the guy that you wind up together with, and then ultimately breaking up with in a very public way," he added.

"Thank you for the reminder!" Young laughed.

Earlier this month, Young opened up about her final pick to PeopleTV's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein on the American Music Awards red carpet.

"I feel like I make the right decision in the end — it takes me a minute," Young said.

On Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette, Young whittled down her group of suitors to four men — Olukoya, Brandon Jones, Joe Coleman and Rodney Matthews — ahead of next week's hometown dates.