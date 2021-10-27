Michelle Young returned to her teaching job this year after filming her season of The Bachelorette

Bachelorette Michelle Young on Juggling Teaching with the Show — and What Her Students Know About It

Bachelorette Michelle Young isn't quitting her day job, despite her reality TV fame.

After filming her season of the ABC series, which premiered last week, Young, 28, returned home to Minnesota to her teaching job. During a recent appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, she opened up to hosts Tayshia Adams and Becca Kufrin about how she balances both now that her season is airing.

"Lesson planning in the hair and makeup chair on your way to the premiere brunch — it's this total double life I feel like I'm living right now," she said. "It's busy, it's hectic, I'm definitely tired but I will say that being back in the classroom has made me feel so much like myself."

"It's nice because as you both know this world can get kind of overwhelming at times," she continued of Bachelor Nation. "It can get a lot and sometimes you just need to be able to put it down and I feel like being in the classroom, being with my students, when I'm there I'm truly Ms. Young."

"I'm able to have that old piece of my routine and my old life with me still so it kind of keeps me balanced in a way even though I'm insanely busy," she said, later adding, "My kids definitely keep me humble."

As for whether her students are aware of her stardom, Young says that she tries to keep her two lives pretty separate.

"I feel like this group this year, they truly know me as Ms. Young," she said. "I mean coming into the classroom they knew that I was gone that first week of school because I was doing some filming, but as far as details about everything that's pretty much all they know, which is nice."

"I definitely make sure to set that line between Ms. Young and Michelle and make sure that everything is focused around learning," she added.

Still, like everyone else who watches The Bachelorette, they are curious about whether Young ends up leaving the show with one of her suitors.

"The biggest thing that they ask is like 'Just tell us, just tell us, are you with somebody? Are you not with somebody? We won't tell anybody!' and I'm like 'Yeah, okay,' " she teased.

"I'll even say 'I'll tell you at the end of December' — when the finale is already premiered — and they'll be like 'Yes! She's going to give us the inside scoop at the end of December!' Little do they know that's the last episode," she said.