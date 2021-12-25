"Santa brought my Christmas present a little early this year," the Bachelorette star wrote Saturday on Instagram

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Sit on Santa's Lap as They Celebrate Their First Christmas Together

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya are all smiles for their first Christmas as a couple!

The Bachelorette star, 28, celebrated the occasion on Instagram Saturday with an adorable trio of photos featuring her and her fiancé, 27, sitting on Santa Claus' lap. Olukoya flashed a peace sign for the camera in all three photos, while Young flaunted her engagement ring in the first.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Santa brought my Christmas present a little early this year 😘 Although he may be regretting it after Nayte REQUESTED to sit on his lap 🎅🏼," Young, an elementary school teacher, wrote in the caption.

"Merry Christmas Y'all! 🎄," she added. Olukoya shared the same images on his Instagram page as well.

"Believe it or not, but I had to drag Michelle's cute butt to go take a picture with Santa. 😂," he wrote alongside the photos before adding, "Merry Christmas everyone!!! 🤶🏽🎅🏽✌🏽."

Young and Olukoya made history as Bachelor Nation's first couple of color in the franchise's nearly two-decade span. On the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Young said, "It is about damn time!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Nayte and I have always been goal setters. We talked about that, I have always been a goal setter," she said of their bond. "When he came in, our conversations that we had, we definitely really aligned with that."

She continued, "And so it's been cool to be a part of this experience and to make history in this way," before adding, "it's just kind of a trampoline for us with what we're gonna do."

In an interview with PEOPLE published Tuesday, Young and Olukoya said they are just as happy now as they were when they first got engaged this summer.

"I fall more in love every day," Young shared. "I was fortunate enough to grow up in a family with a healthy marriage and I thought, I'm not going to give up until I have that. He's my person. And I didn't know I could love at this level."

"It's so natural for us to be together. I've never felt the way I feel before," Olukoya added. "I'm all in!"

The pair also told PEOPLE that they've been "dancing, singing, and goofing around" since the show ended.