Michelle Young Joins Becca Kufrin as New Co-Host of Bachelor Happy Hour: 'Excited to Keep It Real'

Michelle Young is the new co-host of Bachelor Happy Hour!

Young, 28, joins Becca Kufrin on the official Bachelor Nation podcast, PEOPLE exclusively reveals.

"Having found love on The Bachelorette, I'm excited to share my perspective and keep it real for the passionate fans of Bachelor Nation," Young said. The Bachelorette lead of season 18, who first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, gave her last rose to fiancé Nayte Olukoya and they have been together since.

"I can't wait to kick it with Becca each week as we dive into the twists and turns of these upcoming seasons!" Young added.

Kufrin, 31, was the lead of The Bachelorette season 14 after competing on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor. More recently, Kufrin was on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, during which she met her current boyfriend Thomas Jacobs.

The Bachelor Happy Hour podcast features candid conversations with current and alumni cast members of the shows and exclusive behind-the-scenes details on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. (The podcast started in 2019 with former Bachelorette leads Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno as the original co-hosts.)

Young's first episode will premiere on March 22 and will feature a catch-up on her life since celebrating her happy ending on The Bachelorette.

NAYTE, MICHELLE YOUNG Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Young, who works as an elementary school teacher, previously told PEOPLE about her happy romance with Olukoya after the season 18 finale.

"I fall more in love every day," Young said. "I was fortunate enough to grow up in a family with a healthy marriage and I thought, I'm not going to give up until I have that. He's my person. And I didn't know I could love at this level."

Olukoya added, "It's so natural for us to be together. I've never felt the way I feel before. I'm all in!"

Other official Bachelor Nation podcasts include Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, hosted by Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker and Tia Booth, as well as Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation with Mike Johnson and Dr. Bryan Abasolo.