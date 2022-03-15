Michelle Young Jokes About Needing 'a Nap' After Watching Part 1 of Clayton Echard's Bachelor Finale

Michelle Young weighed in on the first half of The Bachelor finale.

On Monday night, following the first of Clayton Echard's two-part season finale, Young, 28, shared some brief thoughts about the episode in a post on Instagram.

"Anyone else feel like they need a nap after that episode!? 🙋🏽‍♀️," she captioned the post, which featured three photos that were taken at the live portion of the show.

The first image showed Young — who was a contestant on Matt James' season of The Bachelor and later became the Bachelorette of season 18 — standing on stage in an off-the-shoulder green dress with matching green heels.

The second image captured her smiling beside fellow Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, while the third showed Young with Bristowe, season 16 Bachelorette Clare Crawley and Bachelor contestant Cassie Randolph.

michelle young Michelle Young | Credit: michelle young/ instagram

During Monday's episode, viewers saw Clayton tell his final two, Rachel and Gabby, at the rose ceremony that he slept with both of them — and said he loved both of them. Before the rose ceremony, Clayton sent home Susie, who couldn't "get past" him being intimate with Rachel and Gabby.

However, even after Susie, 28, was gone from the competition, Clayton still desired to make things work with her instead of Rachel, 26, and Gabby, 31.

Host Jesse Palmer later asked Young how she felt about Echard's decision, particularly because he competed for her heart when he was on her season of The Bachelorette.

michelle young Michelle Young and Kaitlyn Bristowe | Credit: michelle young/ instagram

"There's no handbook to being a lead or to being on the cast. But what I do know is being vulnerable. It's a really strong thing to do, to put yourself out there, to give everything that you have," Young said.

"But I think it's just this huge reminder that when you're in a relationship and when you're loving — whether it's family, whether it's friends, an intimate relationship — you have to handle with care," she added. "That's both sides and both sides have to be willing to put in the same amount of effort. Both sides have to feel heard and acknowledged. I think that's the only way that two people can work past something like this."

Crawley, 40, also shared her thoughts on Clayton's rose ceremony in Iceland, saying, "I'm being honest, not well. It's tough to watch, it's tough to be on our side of it. We all know what that feels like. But watching it is excruciating, and I think it's cringy."

Crawley later added, "I hope [Clayton] does find love. I hope he does because that's ultimately why we go in this and sign up for this because that's what we want and that's what we hope for. I think only he knows what's best for him. But I think that's an important thing also to think about when watching this from other people is that these are real people with their hearts on the line and on both sides of it. I just applaud all of them for putting out their vulnerability because it's hard and he knows what's best for him."

michelle young From left: Kaitlyn Bristowe, Clare Crawley, Cassie Randolph and Michelle Young | Credit: michelle young/ instagram

Monday's episode wasn't the first time that Young has voiced support for Echard.

In December, right after the 28-year-old former NFL player was announced as the lead of The Bachelor, Young told PEOPLE of Echard, "He was always just so kind." She also added how Echard was "always" focused on "self-growth and working on himself" on the ABC reality show.

"He was in this constant state of reflection," she said. "And in our conversations, it was just really cool to see him kind of reflect and open up and then move forward and just, you know, and so the fact that he gets this opportunity to find his person."

Michelle Young, Clayton Echard arrives at the 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented By Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. Michelle Young and Clayton Echard | Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Though Young didn't find love with Echard on her season, she did get her happy ending in contestant Nayte Olukoya. During the finale of her season, Young accepted Olukoya's proposal and the pair have been happy in love ever since.

"I fall more in love every day," Young told PEOPLE in December. "I was fortunate enough to grow up in a family with a healthy marriage and I thought, I'm not going to give up until I have that. He's my person. And I didn't know I could love at this level."

Olukoya added, "It's so natural for us to be together. I've never felt the way I feel before. I'm all in!"