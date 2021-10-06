Michelle Young Is Looking for Her Soulmate in New Bachelorette Promo: 'All I've Ever Wanted Is Love'

Michelle Young is ready to find her soulmate — but her journey to falling in love isn't without some signature Bachelorette drama.

The new Bachelorette's season will make its debut on Oct. 19, and will see the 28-year-old teacher get to know 30 suitors. In a new, extended promo for the upcoming season released by ABC on Tuesday, Bachelorette fans get a peek into her journey.

"I'm ready to fall in love!" Michelle declares at the beginning of the teaser, which includes plenty of footage from her dates.

Some of the group dates teased in the sneak peek includes a classroom date, an Air Force date and a basketball date, while snippets from one-on-one dates show Michelle and various suitors roller skating, rock climbing and even race car driving.

"I'm looking for my soulmate. My best friend. Someone who's going to change the world with me," Michelle says.

Multiple men are heard saying they're falling in love with Michelle — who also admits she's falling in love with someone — before the trailer takes a dramatic turn.

In one part of the promo, co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe pull Michelle aside after finding something "really alarming."

"Someone is planning out their every move," Tayshia tells Michelle as folders full of detailed notes are shown strewn across a hotel bed.

Next, the men are shown wondering if one among them knew Michelle before taping.

"It seems like there's a rat in our midst," one of the men can be heard saying.

The promo concludes with Michelle reading a letter to her "future soulmate."

"Finding love hasn't really been easy for me. I was never the girl invited to cute dates at the apple orchard in the fall. I was the girl picked last for prom, but first for basketball," she says. "It was like there was nobody like me. Before, there was nobody to see me."

Michelle finishes: "Hey soulmate, if you're listening, you'll need to understand, in my heart of hearts, all I've ever wanted is love. And I hope you can be that man."

Michelle first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor. Michelle was announced alongside Katie Thurston as the franchise's new Bachelorettes back in March.