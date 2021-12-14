Tuesday's episode will feature the final contestants traveling to Mexico with Michelle Young for the Fantasy Suite dates

The Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Michelle Young Says She Is 'in Love' with 'All 3' Final Men

Michelle Young may have trouble picking her future fiancé.

In a sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette, Michelle admits that she has fallen for all three of her remaining suitors — Nayte Olukoya, Joe Coleman and Brandon Jones — ahead of the finale.

"I've now fallen in love with all three men," Michelle says.

Tuesday's episode will feature the final contestants traveling to Mexico with the 28-year-old school teacher for the Fantasy Suite dates. And while Michelle's feelings are certainly growing, the men feel the same way.

"I am crazy about you," Nayte says, while Brandon calls Michelle his "woman."

But not everything appears to be smooth sailing. In the clip, Brandon appears to interrupt the rose ceremony to speak with Michelle.

"If you have something you want to say to Michelle, say it," co-host Tayshia Adams says.

And with a potential engagement not far off, Michelle is feeling the pressure to pick her perfect match. In one scene, she breaks down as she declares, "I have to send him home," though it is unclear which of her suitors she was talking about.

MICHELLE YOUNG Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

With the finale quickly approaching, Young recently told PEOPLE how she feels about the conclusion of her journey.

"I feel like I make the right decision in the end — it takes me a minute," she said, adding that she's "very happy with the experience" she endured.

Asked about her "deal breakers" for the men she dates, Young said honesty is of the utmost importance to her.

"You have to be honest, you have to not get caught up in the drama," she said. "I don't like drama. I stay away from it. It seems kind of funny that I'd be on a reality TV show because I don't like drama, but what I will tell you, when you throw yourself into that position, you're going to have drama and I get to see how they handle themselves so you learn really quickly."