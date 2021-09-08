The school teacher will step in as the lead of season 18 of The Bachelorette

Michelle Young Can't Wait for Love to 'Bloom' in New Bachelorette Promo Poster

Love will certainly be in the air on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette!

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the new key art for Michelle Young's Bachelorette season, the 28-year-old smiles as she is surrounded by an array of flowers — including a signature rose.

"Love is in bloom," the poster reads.

Young steps into the lead spot after making it to the final two of Matt James' season of The Bachelor. James, 29, ultimately picked Rachael Kirkconnell.

"I'm looking for someone who's going to change the world with me," Young said in a promo for her season that aired last month. "I'm ready."

During The Bachelor's After the Final Rose special in March, Katie Thurston and Young were announced as the Bachelorettes for seasons 17 and 18, respectively.

"I am ready. I really do think this process works," she also said at James' After the Final Rose special in March. "When you get to set down all the outside distractions and really dive in, I think you can learn a lot about somebody. I'm just excited. I'm ready to get started."

Following Thurston's run, the 30-year-old shared the advice she gave Young before becoming the Bachelorette.

"I've spoken to her as much as I can because I know it's any day now they're gonna take her phone away," Thurston, who is engaged to Blake Moynes, told Entertainment Tonight in July.

"I think the biggest advice I've given her is to just be open. Don't close yourself off too early," she continued. "I think guys can surprise you ... weeks later when you don't expect it."

With former host Chris Harrison having exited the franchise, previous Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe — who hosted Thurston's season of The Bachelorette — will return to guide Young on her journey to find love.