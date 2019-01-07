See Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell as Gwen Verdon and Bob Fosse in Sexy Fosse/Verdon Teaser

Natalie Stone
January 07, 2019 05:14 PM

More than 30 years after Gwen Verdon said goodbye to her husband Bob Fosse, their story is being brought to the small screen.

In April, Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams will star as the late couple in the new FX series Fosse/Verdon, which will explore the creative and romantic partnership between the former spouses.

On Friday, FX released a sassy teaser of the upcoming show — from award-winning producers Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Joel Fields — featuring panting, tears, skimpy costumes and lots of sexy dancing.

Fosse, who died in 1987 at the age of 60, was a visionary filmmaker and one of theater’s most influential choreographers and directors. Verdon, who died in 1998 at the age of 75, is the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. She lit up such shows as Damn Yankees, Sweet Charity and Chicago before she went on to star in the movie Cocoon and its sequel, and as Tom Selleck’s mother on TV’s Magnum, P.I.

Gwen Verdon and Bob Fosse
Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

Married in 1960, Fosse created musicals that allowed Verdon to showcase her greatness, and together, they changed the face of entertainment in America.

The series also stars Norbert Leo Butz as Paddy Chayefsky and Margaret Qualley as Ann Reinking. Actress, dancer and producer Nicole Fosse — the daughter of Fosse and Verdon — serves as co-executive producer.

The eight-episode limited series, which is currently in production in N.Y.C., will premiere on FX in April.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.