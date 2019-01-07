More than 30 years after Gwen Verdon said goodbye to her husband Bob Fosse, their story is being brought to the small screen.

In April, Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams will star as the late couple in the new FX series Fosse/Verdon, which will explore the creative and romantic partnership between the former spouses.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Friday, FX released a sassy teaser of the upcoming show — from award-winning producers Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Joel Fields — featuring panting, tears, skimpy costumes and lots of sexy dancing.

Fosse, who died in 1987 at the age of 60, was a visionary filmmaker and one of theater’s most influential choreographers and directors. Verdon, who died in 1998 at the age of 75, is the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. She lit up such shows as Damn Yankees, Sweet Charity and Chicago before she went on to star in the movie Cocoon and its sequel, and as Tom Selleck’s mother on TV’s Magnum, P.I.

Gwen Verdon and Bob Fosse Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

Married in 1960, Fosse created musicals that allowed Verdon to showcase her greatness, and together, they changed the face of entertainment in America.

The series also stars Norbert Leo Butz as Paddy Chayefsky and Margaret Qualley as Ann Reinking. Actress, dancer and producer Nicole Fosse — the daughter of Fosse and Verdon — serves as co-executive producer.

The eight-episode limited series, which is currently in production in N.Y.C., will premiere on FX in April.