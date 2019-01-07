Michelle Williams' Golden Globe Lives at BFF Busy Philipps’ House — Here’s Why

If you’re ever at Michelle Williams‘ house, don’t expect to find her 2012 Golden Globe award.

Busy Philipps revealed she has custody of the trophy Williams took home for her role in My Week with Marilyn. Philips showed off the award during Sunday night’s episode of Busy Tonight.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“This is her actual Golden Globe from when she won,” Philipps said while holding up the statuette.

The late-night host explained that Williams left the trophy behind in Los Angeles after discovering she couldn’t fly home with it.

“Michelle lives in New York, I live here in Los Angeles. We went to the awards together,” she said. “She had a very early flight the next morning and carry-on luggage and she was like, ‘I can’t deal, keep it at your house.’ “

Busy Philipps

Fast forward seven years later, and the Globe still resides with Philipps.

Can’t get enough of the Globes? Check out our full Golden Globes coverage for the latest news, fashion and more.

“It’s on our really nice bookshelf, and I love it,” she said.

RELATED: Busy Philipps Reveals the ‘Origin’ of How She Became Michelle Williams’ Frequent Red Carpet Date

Philipps has been BFF Williams’ plus-one at numerous awards shows over the years, including the Golden Globes and the Oscars. In her book, This Will Only Hurt a Little, Philipps said she was first invited as Williams’ guest in 2005 when the actress and then-boyfriend Heath Ledger were nominated for Brokeback Mountain.

Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams Frazer Harrison/Getty

“Since they were both nominated, they each were able to bring a guest and Michelle asked me to join at every event, which was obviously incredibly thrilling for both of us. That’s basically the origin of me joining Michelle at all the ceremonies for all the awards she’s been nominated for,” Philipps wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Busy Philipps Flies to Be with BFF Michelle Williams on Anniversary of Heath Ledger’s Death

The pair have stayed inseparable since meeting on Dawson’s Creek. Williams even told PEOPLE in 2016 that Philipps is her soulmate.

“I’m so in love with her. She’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That’s the love of my life right there,” she said.