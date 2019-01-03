Michelle Williams Transforms Into Diana Ross in First Photos from American Soul

Miss Ross is in the building!

Michelle Williams plays Diana Ross in the upcoming BET series American Soul, and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the singer’s transformation into one of the industry’s biggest icons.

In one of the images, Williams wears a sparkly red dress and shows off a short, curled hair style, as she busts a move with Sinqua Walls, who stars as Don Cornelius, the legendary television host and producer of Soul Train.

The photos call to mind a striking red dress the now-74-year-old singer wore back in the day.

Michelle Williams and Sinqua Walls Jace Downs/BET

Michelle Williams Jace Downs/BET

Diana Ross GAMMA/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

In American Soul, Williams will star as a young Ross in the 70s as she debates whether or not to appear on the dance show Soul Train.

The series, which follows Cornelius’ rise and fall, will also feature an impressive list of A-list guest stars including Bobby Brown as Rufus Thomas (who was as best known for the classic soul song “Do the Funky Chicken”), Gabrielle Dennis as Tina Turner and Williams’ Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland as Gladys Knight.

The 10-episode series tells a sensational story, while blending real and fictional characters and events.

Williams confirmed her new role in the series last month by sharing a video of Ross dancing on Twitter with her hundreds of thousands of fans.

“Mood!” she wrote alongside the short clip.

American Soul premieres Feb. 5 on BET with back-to-back episodes.