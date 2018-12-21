Michelle Williams Cast as Diana Ross in Upcoming BET Music Biopic American Soul

Michelle Williams is transforming into one of the music industry’s biggest icons.

The former Destiny’s Child singer has signed on to star as Diana Ross, 74, in the upcoming BET show American Soul.

Williams will star as a young Ross in the 70s as she debates whether or not to appear on legendary television host and producer Don Cornelius’ dance show Soul Train.

The series, which follows Cornelius’ rise and fall, will also feature an impressive list of A-list guest stars including Bobby Brown as Rufus Thomas, who was as best known for the classic soul song “Do the Funky Chicken,” Gabrielle Dennis as Tina Turner and Kelly Rowland as Gladys Knight.

Williams, 38, confirmed her new role on Twitter Friday with a video of Ross dancing.

“Mood!” she wrote.

The casting news comes just weeks after Williams was forced to take a leave of absence from her role as the goddess Erzulie in the Broadway production of Once On This Island.

“Effective immediately, Michelle T. Williams has been advised by her doctors to take a leave of absence from performing,” the statement read.

It is still unclear what prompted doctors to advise Williams to step away from the show.

American Soul premieres Feb. 5 on BET with back-to-back episodes.