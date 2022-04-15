Michelle Williams and Tina Knowles-Lawson Star as Mother Daughter in New Lifetime Drama

All in the Destiny's Child family!

Michelle Williams — one of the members of the iconic girl group, alongside Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland — has a special someone playing her matriarch in her new Lifetime movie: Bey's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two star as mother and daughter duo Chastity and Sarah, respectively, in Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story.

Premiering Saturday, the feature follows Chastity as she meets mystery man Xavier (Antonio Cupo) who, according to the movie's synopsis, "seems to be everything she is looking for in a partner — handsome, smart and a lawyer, as well."

"Am I nuts but is he a great catch?" Chastity asks in the promo, before her honeymoon stage with Xavier quickly turns into her biggest nightmare.

Things take a turn though when Xavier's "affection turns to obsession," his jealousy and anger leading to suspicious actions and dangerous threats. To help navigate the situation, Chastity confides in her mother Sarah, and to her former childhood boyfriend Roger (Romeo Miller).

"But in the end, it is Chastity that will have to fight to save herself," the film's logline says.

Michelle Williams and Tina Knowles Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty ; Allen Berezovsky/Getty

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Williams, 42, expressed that even though she's "excited" to be a leading lady, she's nervous about people seeing her onscreen love scenes.

"I met Antonio Cupo for the first time in [a] steamy scene," she said, noting that the crew wasted no time starting the intimate scene. "[These scenes] require you to be vulnerable in a lot of ways," the singer said, revealing that love scenes were harder to film than her fighting scenes.

As for her starring in the movie with Knowles-Lawson, Williams was full of complements.

"When Miss Tina came on set, to see a familiar face felt so good and so safe," she said, of the 68-year-old star. "I'd been there all alone, literally just me, and so I felt safe and it was so awesome."

"For her to do this is amazing because she has been working so hard behind the scenes for us for such a long time and now, for her to get out there doing acting, voiceover roles and live her life, is actually really beautiful," she said, calling Knowles-Lawson "a person of great wisdom and great advice."

Williams also shared a clip of the movie on her Instagram account, showing Knowles-Lawson's character telling her character to look to scripture for support.

"Listen, filming this scene with @mstinalawson for our movie Wrath was easy to do because this is what she'd do with me, Kelly and Beyonce at times while on the road!!" Williams wrote, of the scene. "She would always tell us to pray and read our bibles!!!"

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story is executive produced by T.D.Takes, Shaun Robinson and Derrick Williams.

Aside from this film, Williams has an already flexed her skills as an actress, especially on the stages of Broadway.

In 2003, she made her Broadway debut replacing Toni Braxton in Aida playing the title role at the Palace Theatre. Williams also made the jump to the other side of the pond, performing as Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2009, before reprising her role in Chicago on Broadway and a national tour.

To this day, Williams remains the only Destiny's Child member to have appeared on Broadway.