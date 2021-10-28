Michelle Obama to Guest Star on Upcoming Final Season of Black-ish

"I can't wait for you all to see it," the former First Lady said about her appearance on the sitcom

Black-ish is ringing in its final season with a very special guest!

On Thursday, the ABC sitcom revealed on Instagram that Michelle Obama will be making an appearance on season eight, sharing a photo of the former First Lady with the cast.

"#blackish is going all out for the final season!" the caption read. "We are honored to have trailblazer @michelleobama join us as an upcoming guest star."

The former First Lady also shared the news on her Instagram Story, writing: "I've long been a fan of @blackishabc's wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode. I can't wait for you all to see it!"

Several of the show's cast members chimed in to share their excitement about the news. Tracee Ellis Ross wrote on her Instagram Story that the final season will be "amazing."

"We will have the glorious @michelleobama as our guest!!!" she continued. "THATS HOW YOU CLOSE OUT AN EPIC 8 years."

Yara Shahidi wrote that having Obama on set was "such an exciting moment." She added: "Honored that you joined the Johnson fam for our final season."

Black-ish also stars Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne. The show first premiered in September 2014 and has led to the spinoffs Mixed-ish, Grown-ish and Old-ish.

In May, creator Kenya Barris announced the "exciting and bittersweet" news that Black-ish would be coming to an end after season eight.

"To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish has been RENEWED by ABC for it's [sic] EIGHTH... and FINAL SEASON," he wrote.

"In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we'd hoped for—– and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!" Barris, 46, continued.

Over the years, the popular series has tackled difficult topics surrounding race and racism in America, including police brutality and the country's history of slavery.

In 2017, Ross, 48, won a Golden Globe for best performance in a comedy TV series for Black-ish. Barris won two NAACP Awards for outstanding writing in a comedy series, in 2016 and 2017, and Black-ish has also been nominated for 20 Emmy Awards, with one win.

Barris wrote in his caption, "This show has changed my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we've started along the way. None of this would have been possible without our audience and supporters, who have championed the show every step of the journey; allowing us to change not just the narrative of Black Families, but of Family, Culture, and the World in general."