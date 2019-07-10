Michelle Obama Pays Tribute to Late Disney Star Cameron Boyce: He Had an 'Incredible Heart'

Michelle Obama is rememebering Cameron Boyce.

On Tuesday, the former First Lady, 55, paid tribute to the late Disney Channel actor, 20, in a touching post on Instagram.

In the sweet post, shared three days after Boyce’s sudden death, Obama highlighted the teen for his “incredible talent” and “incredible heart,” before sending her condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

“I was lucky enough to share a few moments with Cameron Boyce — on set, at the White House, and on a service project — enough time to recognize that not only did he have incredible talent, but also an incredible heart,” Obama wrote alongside a photo of the pair.

“Sending out a lot of love and hugs to his family, friends, and his many, many fans,” the mother of two added.

As Obama mentioned in her post, she and Boyce crossed paths several times throughout the actor’s life.

In May 2014, Obama made a guest appearance on an episode of Disney Channel’s Jessie — the comedy series that Boyce starred on for four years.

The episode, which aired amid the White House’s Joining Forces initiative and was titled “From the White House to our House,” included a storyline with Obama that raised awareness about the service, sacrifice, and needs of military families, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The former First Lady also appeared in a public service announcement that aired during the show.

That same year, the Obamas invited the cast of Jessie to the White House for their annual Easter Egg Roll, the outlet reported.

Image zoom [ent-hotlink id="18546" href="/" title="Michelle Obama"] with the cast of Jessie Adam Rose/Getty Images

Image zoom Michelle Obama with Cameron Boyce Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

News of Boyce’s death was confirmed by the actor’s family on Saturday night.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a family spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE, revealing that his cause of death was related to “an ongoing medical condition.”

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” the family spokesperson said. “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

The Los Angeles-born Boyce was best known for his role as Cruella de Vil’s son in the Descendants TV movies, and as Luke Ross on Jessie, which also starred Debby Ryan.

Image zoom Cameron Boyce

Since then, a number of celebrities, including his Grown Ups costar Adam Sandler and his Jessie costar Skai Jackson, have expressed their sadness over the sudden loss of the actor.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid,” Sandler wrote on Instagram of Boyce, who played his son Keithie in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

“Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences,” Sandler said.

Jackson, who played his younger sister Zuri, shared an emotional slideshow of photos to Instagram that showed the pair together over the years, including as children on the Jessie set.

“I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this,” she captioned the post. “Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost every day with you on set, you gave the best hugs… Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying!”

The actor’s father Victor Boyce also broke his silence this week on his son’s heartbreaking death.

On Monday, Victor thanked fans of his son’s on Twitter, writing, “I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received.”

Victor went on to explain that the well wishes he and the rest of his family have received have helped “ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from.”

“I can’t thank you guys enough,” Victor added.

Despite an autopsy performed on the Disney Channel star on Monday, his official cause of death has been deferred pending further investigation, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.