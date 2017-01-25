Michelle Obama Was Inspired By The Mary Tyler Moore Show

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Whether it’s an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show or Parks and Recreation, Michelle Obama knows the power of popular culture.

So it’s no surprise that she had plenty of her own pop culture influences growing up — among them, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and, in particular, the now deceased Mary Tyler Moore‘s main character.

According to an interview with Variety, the former First Lady was inspired by the groundbreaking series which depicted Moore’s character as being obsessed with her job in a newsroom as opposed to falling in love with (and trying to marry) a man. The ’70s sitcom taught the then 10-year-old Obama that marriage and having kids were an option, much like going to school and building a career.

You can read the former First Lady’s comments below.