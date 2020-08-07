Michelle Money 'Proud' of Clare Crawley for Exiting The Bachelorette After Reportedly Finding Love

"That says so much about Clare," Michelle Money said of Clare Crawley's Bachelorette exit

Michelle Money couldn't be "more proud" of her friend Clare Crawley amid news that she is leaving The Bachelorette after falling in love with one of her suitors.

On Thursday, Money, who was a contestant on season 15 of The Bachelor, took to her Instagram Stories to rave over Crawley, 39, and clear the air regarding rumors surrounding her sudden and shocking exit from the franchise.

Money, 39, explained in a series of videos that contrary to some reports, Crawley "never spoke" to her new leading man — who is one of the original suitors from before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic delayed production in March — prior to filming.

"That is 1,000 percent factual information," she said about the two of them not speaking prior to production.

"Never happened," she added of the rumors that they had talked before filming. "That is fake news. She was impressed by his social media account, but never DM'd, never texted, never talked. 1,000 percent fake news."

While Money admitted she isn't exactly sure what's true and what's not, she is happy for Crawley.

"I will say this, if the rumors are true that she fell in love ... and stopped filming, can I just get a 'Hell yeah' on how much self respect and respect for the other men it takes to stop production, stop the whole process of the amazing romantic dates with numerous guys, including the guy she fell in love with. That says so much about Clare," Money expressed.

"All I know is if this stuff is true, I've never been more proud of my friend Clare Crawley," Money said, adding that her only "hope" and "prayer" is that the rumors "are true and that [Crawley] is potentially pregnant already."

Image zoom Michelle Money, Elise Mosca and Clare Crawley

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that Tayshia Adams is replacing Crawley as Bachelorette.

"One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking," the source said of Crawley. "By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

Adams — a contestant on Colton Underwood's season 23 of The Bachelor who later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise — has now been brought in as a back-up, the source said.

Image zoom Tayshia Adams Craig Sjodin/ABC

"Tayshia was game and ready to go," said the source. "What remains to be seen is if more men will be brought in now to give Tayshia a full roster of suitors."

A rep for ABC and The Bachelorette had no comment when reached by PEOPLE. Adams has not yet commented.

In the clip, Crawley can be seen wearing a one-shoulder gown while sitting in preparation for an on-camera interview. However, the screen goes dark on Crawley, likely alluding to the casting switch-up.

There is no mention of Adams, 29, in the promo.