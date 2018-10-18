Lethal Weapon's Michelle Mitchenor and Coley Mustafa Speaks Are Married!

Cheers to the happy couple!

Lethal Weapon star Michelle Mitchenor, and actor Coley Mustafa Speaks, who starred in the Netflix series Seven Seconds, tied the knotSunday during an intimate courtyard ceremony in Los Angeles, they confirm exclusively to PEOPLE.

Although both stars hail from the East Coast, they opted to celebrate their big day at THE LONDON West Hollywood hotel, which is known for its spectacular views of the city.

To walk down the aisle, Mitchenor chose a breathtakingly beautiful custom RMine strapless bridal gown and cape veil, pairing the design with Sophia Webster heels.

Speaks also wore a custom creation — a bespoke mandarin tuxedo that the actor designed himself, and was then built by Greyscale. He also wore Loafers by Topman Studio collection.

While surrounded by loved ones, the pair exchanged rings inspired by the theme of “cosmic love” from Canadian designer Emily Elizabeth.

In keeping with the celestial theme, the jewelry featured a mix of metals and meteorites.

Before the ceremony began, they asked that their friends unplug from social media and their daily lives in order to be fully present for the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

“The ceremony, the most sacred aspect of the day, should be free of distractions and the temptation of phones and social media,” the couple tells PEOPLE.

After, the happy couple and their guests mingled at a rooftop dinner reception featuring “His” and “Hers” cocktails (The Speakseasy and The Sip N Speaks, respectively).

The bash also featured plenty of food (including a late night breakfast themed dessert bar), an area filled with classic games, as well as an energetic dance floor where DJ Dubz kept the good times coming. Photographers Wanderlust Creatives were also on hand to capture every special moment from the couple’s big day.

In a modern twist, instead of inviting their guests to sign a guestbook, people snapped and sign polaroids to commemorate the day.

“Michelle and Coley’s shared passion for the arts and a deep love for their guests informed every decision and every detail,” planner Emily Louise of Louise Georges Yves tells PEOPLE. “Their love and laughter is infectious and their kindness is world-class.”

Mitchenor adds, “These ideas were inspired by a desire to create an experience that fully and personally represented our union and our love.”

As the festivities continued, the actress changed into two different bridal looks.

For her first costume change, Mitchenor wore a custom vintage jumpsuit by MillersRoom with lingerie by La Perla, before putting on a beaded feather dress by Jovani and Schutz heels to dance the night away in. All of the looks were styled by Charlie Brianna.

As the beautiful night came to a close, the couple remarked that “while most couples say their wedding day flies by, we felt like we were in a slow motion dream sequence and we had the time of our lives.”

Opening up about their epic engagement, Speaks previously told PEOPLE, “It was one of the most difficult acting roles I’ve tackled thus far.”

The actor says he decided to pop the question during a private screening of Mitchenor’s debut on the BET movie Tales: Trap Queens, and in order to throw her off the scent, he picked a huge (but fake) fight with her the night before.

Apparently, the fake fight ended up going a little too realistically. “It was so bad I wasn’t sure she’d want to see me again,” Speaks said.

During the private screening, Speaks got down on one knee with a rose gold ring with one-carat around the band set with a one-carat diamond. “I cried, I laughed and kept saying ‘Shut the eff up!’” said Mitchenor, who adores the ring. “It’s has such a unique and vintage style to it. It stands alone and represents me perfectly.”