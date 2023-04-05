Michelle Duggar Takes a Break from Family Dress Code to Wear Leggings on an Outing with Her Daughters

Michelle Duggar and her older daughters — Jana, Jill, Jessa, Jinger and Joy-Anna — all wore pants for their reunion while the younger girls stuck to the family tradition of wearing skirts

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on April 5, 2023 06:23 PM
Photo: Jessa Seewald/instagram

Michelle Duggar is trying out a new look that may surprise fans of 19 Kids and Counting.

In a photo shared by Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, Michelle posed in black leggings alongside her nine daughters at a family reunion — marking a rare break from the Duggar family's traditional dress code.

"The older everyone gets, the busier life gets— which means it's always extra special when we manage to get all 9 of us sisters + mom together again in the same place at the same time," Jessa shared. "Last week was golden. 🤍🤍"

In the snapshot, Michelle, 56, and older daughters Jana, 33; Jill, 31; Jessa, 30; Jinger, 29, and Joy-Anna, 25, all wore pants while the younger girls Johannah, 17; Jennifer, 15; Jordyn-Grace, 14, and Josie, 13, abided by the family's rules and wore skirts.

RELATED VIDEO: Jinger Duggar Opens Up About Her Decision to Start Wearing Pants: 'My Convictions Were Changing'

In January, Jinger opened up to PEOPLE about her own decision to forgo her parents' traditional dress code as an adult.

"I thought I had to wear only skirts and dresses to please God," she shared. "And if I step outside of what I think is expected of me, I would think God's going to be so displeased with me and it could bring harm on myself."

Her parents Michelle and Jim Bob, 57, were devout followers of the Institute in Basic Life Principles, an organization established by disgraced minister Bill Gothard in 1961.

The IBLP movement teaches that women should be subservient to their husbands and that followers should shun dancing, dating and much of modern popular culture. Jim Bob and Michelle have spoken at its seminars; Gothard, 88, led the church until 2014, when more than 30 women accused him of harassment and molestation.

Jinger further expanded upon her parents' dress code in her and husband Jeremy Vuolo's 2021 book The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God.

"My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, 'A woman shall not wear a man's garment,' (ESV) and I never really questioned it," Jinger wrote.

"Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest. But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say," continued the Arkansas native.

RELATED VIDEO: Jinger Duggar Vuolo Once Never Wore Pants Because She Thought She Had to Wear Only Dresses 'to Please God'

After studying scripture and listening to sermons as an adult, she "realized that biblical modesty is deeper and more profound than wearing skirts instead of pants," she wrote in The Hope We Hold. "Modesty isn't only about what you wear. It's about the position of your heart."

Wanting to "follow what the Bible said," and searching through it "for answers," Jinger notes that she "never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants."

